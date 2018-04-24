[LISTEN] Why insurance is a necessity & not grudge purchase
Radio 702 | To effectively cover all your risks, you need to understand the difference between short-term and long-term insurance cover.
JOHANNESBURG - Most of us think about insurance as a grudge purchase. We have debts to pay and a lifestyle to support. We don't like paying monthly premiums because we could use that money to further enhance our lifestyles.
However, according to FNB Head of Consumer Education Program Eunice Sibiya, insurance is extremely important to your financial well-being because it covers you from unexpected, sometimes extremely heavy, costs.
According to Sibiya, insurance is an important factor when it comes to managing your finances because it presents you with the opportunity to mitigate your financial risks and helps you achieve your personal and financial goals.
To effectively cover all your risks, you need to understand the difference between short-term and long-term insurance cover.
Short-term insurance provides you with financial protection for your possessions, assets or other material possessions. This includes assets such as, cars, buildings, the contents of your home, jewellery and any other valuable possessions that you may have.
Long-term insurance, on the other hand, covers immaterial assets. For example, it prepares you and your loved ones financially for events that may derail your lifestyle. Long-term insurance includes life, disability, dread disease, funeral and credit life cover.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] WC ANC pins election hopes on Ebrahim Rasool. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] The science behind unit trusts
-
[LISTEN] Florence Masebe: Time to talk about SA’s #MeToo campaign
-
[LISTEN] Causes behind NW protests: Analysts weigh in
-
[LISTEN] Could cycling help solve CT’s public transport problem?
-
[LISTEN] Move over Uber, Taxify – Green Scooter is here
-
[LISTEN] Find out the safest place to sit on a plane
-
[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against Malema
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years
-
[LISTEN] African Bank CEO Maluleke ‘learning to rise to the occasion’
-
[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerning
-
[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?
-
[LISTEN] DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
-
[LISTEN] Carolus laments spats around Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy
-
[LISTEN] Can the SABC be restored to its former glory?
-
[LISTEN] 'Lifestyle audits for police officials can lessen corruption'
-
[LISTEN] Sassa card pilot project launched in WC with Post Office
-
[LISTEN] The future of mining, South Africa’s lifeblood
-
[LISTEN] The state of VBS Mutual Bank
-
[LISTEN] Paying petrol attendants tips via credit card benefits bank more
-
[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki
-
[LISTEN] Borrow money wisely
-
[LISTEN] How fake news spreads in India
-
[LISTEN] Celebrated chef Bertus Basson on food & money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.