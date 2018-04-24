[LISTEN] WC ANC pins election hopes on Ebrahim Rasool. Here's why

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown spoke to ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs to find out how exactly the party intends to reassert its place in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula on Monday, announced former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool party’s provincial head of elections.

This forms part of the ANC’s bid to reclaim the Western Cape after almost a decade of Democratic Alliance leadership.

“When the ANC was in government we did not put Africans and coloureds against each other. I think Ebrahim has the skill, ability and he can mobilise in all those communities,” Jacobs says.

