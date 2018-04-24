[LISTEN] State capture: Mining committee finalising terms of reference

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks Sahlulele Luzipo, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, about their investigation into what happened under Mosebenzi Zwane.

JOHANNESBURG - In June 2017, Parliament directed four committees, Home Affairs, Mineral Resources, Public Enterprises and Transport, to urgently investigate allegations of state capture involving Cabinet ministers.

Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks Sahlulele Luzipo, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, about their investigation into what happened under Mosebenzi Zwane.

“We’re a bit worried about our pace,” Luzipo says.

