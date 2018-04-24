[LISTEN] City of CT ready for heavy rain

CapeTalk | Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre Mandy Thomas says the city has a winter preparedness task team where risks are assessed and vulnerable areas identified.

JOHANNESBURG - Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre Mandy Thomas says they are not anticipating too many problems when heavy rains begin in the drought-stricken city.

Thomas says, however, emergency services are on standby for any flooding.

She says the city has a winter preparedness task team where risks are assessed and vulnerable areas identified. She adds this helps to prevent or handle floods timeously.

