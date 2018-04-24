[LISTEN] City of CT ready for heavy rain
CapeTalk | Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre Mandy Thomas says the city has a winter preparedness task team where risks are assessed and vulnerable areas identified.
JOHANNESBURG - Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre Mandy Thomas says they are not anticipating too many problems when heavy rains begin in the drought-stricken city.
Thomas says, however, emergency services are on standby for any flooding.
She says the city has a winter preparedness task team where risks are assessed and vulnerable areas identified. She adds this helps to prevent or handle floods timeously.
Listen to the audio above for more
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] State capture: Mining committee finalising terms of reference
-
[LISTEN] WC ANC pins election hopes on Ebrahim Rasool. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Why insurance is a necessity & not grudge purchase
-
[LISTEN] The science behind unit trusts
-
[LISTEN] Florence Masebe: Time to talk about SA’s #MeToo campaign
-
[LISTEN] Causes behind NW protests: Analysts weigh in
-
[LISTEN] Could cycling help solve CT’s public transport problem?
-
[LISTEN] Move over Uber, Taxify – Green Scooter is here
-
[LISTEN] Find out the safest place to sit on a plane
-
[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against Malema
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years
-
[LISTEN] African Bank CEO Maluleke ‘learning to rise to the occasion’
-
[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerning
-
[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?
-
[LISTEN] DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
-
[LISTEN] Carolus laments spats around Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy
-
[LISTEN] Can the SABC be restored to its former glory?
-
[LISTEN] 'Lifestyle audits for police officials can lessen corruption'
-
[LISTEN] Sassa card pilot project launched in WC with Post Office
-
[LISTEN] The future of mining, South Africa’s lifeblood
-
[LISTEN] The state of VBS Mutual Bank
-
[LISTEN] Paying petrol attendants tips via credit card benefits bank more
-
[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki
-
[LISTEN] Borrow money wisely
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.