KZN ANC ready to elect new leadership

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the political environment in KwaZulu-Natal is conducive to host regional and provincial conferences.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive is expected to make a decision on whether to give its KwaZulu-Natal structures the go-ahead to hold a new elective conference.

After months of factional battles and a bruising Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling, the branches in the province say they are ready to elect a new leadership.

The ANC says the KZN interim committee that was put in place will now become a provincial task team whose mandate will last for nine months.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the political environment in KwaZulu-Natal is conducive to host regional and provincial conferences.

“Well, given the reports and seeing for ourselves and further going to continue engaging with our structures, relatively there’s unity in this province and cohesion.”

But as the ANC plans to go on a roadshow to assess the state of the organisation and foster unity, some branches remain marred either with factionalism and gatekeeping issues.

On the current deadlock in the North West, Magashule says that discussions are ongoing.