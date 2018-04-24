Khoza: Police need more assistance at football matches
Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza has apologised for the chaos that marred a game between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says police need more assistance at football matches.
“We’d have to assist them because sometimes they are overstretched, overworked and that’s why we don’t want this to be a problem of the law. When there’s a commission of inquiry there’s no sentiment, it’s either you comply or not.”
Khoza on Monday apologised for the chaos that marred a game between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Kaizer Chiefs fans stormed the field, attacked security staff and vandalised stadium property.
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs says that it is consulting the police and will also conduct its own investigation.
Soccer fans dressed in Chiefs regalia were seen vandalising parts of the stadium and storming onto the pitch after the team lost 2-0 to Free State Stars on Saturday.
A video has been making the rounds of a male security guard initially thought to be a woman being beaten by fans.
Seats were set on fire and TV cameras damaged.
Additional information by Kgomotso Modise.
