Investec chairperson called k-word, feared for safety, court hears
JOHANNESBURG – The Randburg magistrates court has heard how Investec chairperson Fani Titi apparently feared for his safety after being threatened by a friend and called the k-word.
Titi reportedly told the court that it's extremely egregious for someone to call another the k-word as it portrays a level of danger.
Peter-Paul Ngwenya, Titi's long-time friend, is facing a crimen injuria charge.
The conflict comes from a business deal between the two that turned sour.
The State is expected to call more witnesses in the case against Ngwenya.
Ngwenya sent a text message to Titi in 2017 after their business relationship turned sour.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says: “The State called its first witness on Monday. The case continues today (24 April) and more witnesses will be called to testify. The case is in the capable hands of the court.”
