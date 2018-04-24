Inquiry told SABC spent about R700K on travel, lodging for ex-board, officials

DA MP Phumzile van Damme says the money needs to be recovered from those who snubbed the ad hoc committee tasked with the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has revealed the public broadcaster spent nearly R700,000 on the travel and accommodation costs of former board members and officials during Parliament’s inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board.

Responding in writing to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mokonyane’s provided figures that show more than R50,000 was spent on flights and hotel stays for former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former acting group CEO, James Aguma.

Costs for former SABC board chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe came to nearly R200,000. He is partially sighted and had assistants who travelled with him.

Not all of those called to testify before the inquiry did so.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme says the money needs to be recovered from those who snubbed the ad hoc committee tasked with the inquiry.

“Some refused because they referred to it as a kangaroo court, and others walked out. The DA will write to the current board chair requesting that he recover money from those who didn’t testify and actually ended up staying in Cape Town in luxury five-star hotels at the cost of the taxpayer.”