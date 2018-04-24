Helen Suzman Foundation pleased with JSC matter ruling
The Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday overturns the earlier findings of the Western Cape High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal which found against the Helen Suzman Foundation.
PRETORIA - The Helen Suzman Foundation has described the Constitutional Court’s ruling in its matter involving the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) as a victory for Constitutional democracy.
The foundation challenged the October 2012 decision to appoint certain judges in the Western Cape.
When the matter was taken on review, the commission refused to disclose the record of the deliberations which led to the decision, citing confidentiality.
The Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday overturns the earlier findings of the Western Cape High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal which found against the Helen Suzman Foundation.
The Apex Court rejected the JSC’s argument that its internal, private deliberations can be shielded from disclosure in all circumstances.
The court also found that allowing access to the deliberations would not dampen openness or dissuade worthy candidates from applying.
The court ordered the JSC to deliver the full recordings of its deliberations related to the 2012 appointment of judges in the Western Cape to the foundation.
The foundation says the ruling is a victory for transparency and accountability.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.