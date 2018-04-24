Hawks hunt suspects following R30m cash-in-transit heist
They’re accused of targeting an armoured vehicle in Kensington which was en route to deliver cash in Selby, Johannesburg earlier in April.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are searching for four men who stole R30 million in foreign currency during a cash-in-transit heist.
Five of their alleged accomplices arrested at the weekend appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Monday.
The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “The guards drove away to alert their employer about the robbery that took place a few kilometres away from the crime scene. They were subsequently found unconscious and it was later established that they drank a soft drink which was spiked with an unknown substance.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
