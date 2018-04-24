Hawks hunt suspects following R30m cash-in-transit heist

They’re accused of targeting an armoured vehicle in Kensington which was en route to deliver cash in Selby, Johannesburg earlier in April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are searching for four men who stole R30 million in foreign currency during a cash-in-transit heist.

Five of their alleged accomplices arrested at the weekend appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Monday.

They’re accused of targeting an armoured vehicle in Kensington which was en route to deliver cash in Selby, Johannesburg earlier in April.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “The guards drove away to alert their employer about the robbery that took place a few kilometres away from the crime scene. They were subsequently found unconscious and it was later established that they drank a soft drink which was spiked with an unknown substance.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)