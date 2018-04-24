George Municipality cooperating with Hawks over alleged corruption probe
The Hawks say that they are investigating allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality says that it is cooperating with the Hawks’ investigation into alleged corruption and fraud.
Hawks members conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices in the southern Cape town on Monday.
Teams also searched several premises and homes of people of interest, including municipal officials.
The Hawks say that they are investigating allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “George Municipal Manager Trevor Botha confirmed that electronic equipment and a number of documents were retrieved by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation following allegations made by individuals about irregular tender procurement procedures. George municipality is cooperating with the investigation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Court shown photos of Mantsoe leaving apartment with Mokoena's body
-
Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Dr Mpho Tshivhase becomes SA's first black woman to earn PhD in philosophy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.