George Municipality cooperating with Hawks over alleged corruption probe

CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality says that it is cooperating with the Hawks’ investigation into alleged corruption and fraud.

Hawks members conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices in the southern Cape town on Monday.

Teams also searched several premises and homes of people of interest, including municipal officials.

The Hawks say that they are investigating allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “George Municipal Manager Trevor Botha confirmed that electronic equipment and a number of documents were retrieved by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation following allegations made by individuals about irregular tender procurement procedures. George municipality is cooperating with the investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)