Gauteng court dismisses Ajax & Ndoro case

Ajax Cape Town & Tendai Ndoro brought an application to review the decision of Advocate Cassim SC which ruled that the Dispute Resolution Chamber had no jurisdiction to rule on the matter of Ndoro.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court has dismissed Ajax Cape Town and striker Tendai Ndoro's application to review a decision made by Advocate Cassiem SC that Ndoro cannot play for the Cape Town-based side.

The High Court this afternoon dismissed Mr Ndoro’s and Ajax Cape Town’s application. Consequently, Advocate Cassim’s SC ruling in favour of the league’s position stands.