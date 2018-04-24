Popular Topics
PE father who threw baby off the roof released on warning

A series of published photos shows how the 38-year-old threw his child off a shack roof as a police officer tried to intervene.

A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter.
A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The father who threw his baby off the roof of a shack during an eviction operation in Port Elizabeth has been released from custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the 38-year-old man has been released on a warning and will appear in court in May.

The father's release comes after the state changed the charge from attempted murder to child abuse.

A series of published photos shows how the 38-year-old threw his child off a shack roof as a police officer tried to intervene.

The girl was caught by a Metro Police officer on the ground.

The accused had refused to cooperate with authorities who were conducting a municipal eviction in the informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.

The NPA says the child and the mother are with social workers at a place of safety.

