PE father who threw baby off the roof released on warning

A series of published photos shows how the 38-year-old threw his child off a shack roof as a police officer tried to intervene.

CAPE TOWN - The father who threw his baby off the roof of a shack during an eviction operation in Port Elizabeth has been released from custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the 38-year-old man has been released on a warning and will appear in court in May.

The father's release comes after the state changed the charge from attempted murder to child abuse.

The girl was caught by a Metro Police officer on the ground.

The accused had refused to cooperate with authorities who were conducting a municipal eviction in the informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.

The NPA says the child and the mother are with social workers at a place of safety.