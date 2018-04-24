-
Exciting Varsity Hockey season expected
Eight of the 18 South African players who attended the 2018 Commonwealth Games played Varsity Hockey showing the role Varsity Hockey plays in development in South African Hockey.
JOHANNESBURG - Men’s varsity hockey returns at the beginning of May with various additions being made to the tournament to excite fans and players alike.
Eight of the 18 South African players who attended the 2018 Commonwealth Games played Varsity Hockey showing the role Varsity Hockey plays in development in South African Hockey.
Eight universities will be competing for the biggest in-varsity hockey prize in Johannesburg.
Universities from all parts of the country will be participating with Gauteng being represented by Wits University, the University of Johannesburg and the University of Pretoria who host the second leg of the tournament.
From the Western Cape, the University of Cape Town and the University of Stellenbosch who is coming off a Varsity Rugby victory will be travelling up to Gauteng for the two legs.
The Nelson Mandela University and Kovsies will be representing the Eastern Cape and the Free State respectively. NWU wraps up the final spot.
Fans can also look forward to the ever-popular Power Play that was implemented in the Varsity Rugby season which sees each team being allowed to remove two opposition players from the field of play for three minutes.
Any goals scored during the Power Play counts for two goals.
As sponsors, Mugg and Bean, Samsung FNB have partnered with Varsity Sports to reward players for exceptional performances – but also working with Varsity Sports to raise awareness of mental health throughout the tournament by having selected players wear lime green shorts during games.
Some of the awards the players will be aiming for during their matches are:
• Samsung Striker of the Match
• Samsung Striker of the Tournament
• Mugg & Bean Star Saver of the Match
• Mugg & Bean Star Saver of the Tournament
• FNB Player of the Match
• FNB Player of the Tournament
The first leg of Varsity Hockey will take place from Friday 4 May 2018 to Monday 7 May 2018 with the final day being televised on SuperSport.
The second leg of the competition will be from Friday 11 May 2018 to Monday 14 May 2018 with the final two days of the leg being televised.
The final will take place on 21 May 2018 at the home ground of the team that finishes at the top of the log.
