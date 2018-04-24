Everton edge past Newcastle at home

Chances were few and far between, with each team being allowed only nine attempts at goal each throughout the game.

JOHANNESBURG - Everton hosted Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Monday evening with both clubs jostling for position in the middle of the table.

In what was the epitome of a Monday evening game, not many chances were created, not many passes from either side, and (near) even possession statistics, the game was one that will not be remembered by the millions of fans around the world for its entertainment value.

Just 838 passes were completed between both teams which is lower than the passing figures that Manchester City and Liverpool have put on in a number of games this season.

From their only shot on target, Everton scored the only goal of the game when Theo Walcott received the ball impressively at the far post and placed his shot well in the roof of the net.

The visitors managed two shots on target in the ninety minutes but could not find the back of the net.

Newcastle host West Bromwich Albion in their next match whilst Everton travel to Huddersfield next weekend.