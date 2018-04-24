-
Ethiopia not ready for foreign investment in telecoms, banking - president
The country has let foreign companies including fashion chain H&M set up factories in a push to change the economic focus from agriculture to manufacturing.
WARSAW - Ethiopia is not yet ready for foreign investments in its telecoms and banking sectors, but is interested in developing its manufacturing, Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome Wirtu said on Tuesday.
The country, which has one of the last state telecoms monopolies on the continent, has let foreign companies including fashion chain H&M set up factories in a decade-long push to change the economic focus from agriculture to manufacturing.
“Ethiopia is not ready yet for accepting investments in telecoms and finance,” Mulatu said during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
“Our priority is manufacturing sector. Ethiopia opens door broadly for investments in manufacturing sectors such as textiles, skin products, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and agriculture,” Mulatu said.
Popular in Africa
-
Swaziland's King Mswati III renames country5 days ago
-
Ethiopian businesses disappointed by new PM's economic stanceone day ago
-
Zim may launch $3.5bn sovereign bond issue post election2 hours ago
-
Namibia may scrap black ownership requirements for mining companies - ministerone hour ago
-
Joyce Banda returns to Malawi to ‘rebuild party’ ahead of elections8 hours ago
-
Madagascar leader urges end to unrest amid protests over deathsone hour ago
