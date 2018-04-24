Eskom's Abraham Masango cleared of all charges

Abraham Masango was suspended in November last year following a forensic investigation that alleged he was involved in serious misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its group head of capital Abraham Masango has been cleared of all charges against him.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the disciplinary hearing has found Masango is not guilty based on the strength of his argument.

“There were a number of allegations that were levelled against him. Primarily around allegations of him having received bribes at Kusile and Medupi Power Stations. But all of those things were put to the test and ultimately it was proven that there was no wrongdoing on his part.”

Eskom says it respects the outcome of the disciplinary process and will negotiate a date for his return to the utility in due course.