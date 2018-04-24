Popular Topics
Eskom eyes small suppliers to tackle coal shortage

The utility insists it’s not at an emergency level yet, but it has been diverting excess supply to power stations that are running low.

FILE: Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's looking within its own database for other coal suppliers to ensure that it has adequate stock to avoid load shedding.

The National Treasury has given Eskom permission to deviate from standard procurement processes to source coal from other suppliers after it emerged that there was a shortage at seven power stations.

The utility insists that it is not at an emergency level yet, but it has been diverting excess supply to power stations that are running low.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says that they are now in the process of signing contracts with other suppliers.

“There are smaller suppliers, some of whom are in our database… therefore, we can always tap into those ones. The most important thing is that everything has to be done according to the processes that have been stipulated by the National Treasury.”

LISTEN: How bad is Eskom’s coal supply problem?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

