Elsies River residents want govt action to end gang violence
Due to the spike in gang violence in the area, a movement called ‘Inspire Elsies’ is calling for the army to intervene.
CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) says that in less than two weeks, eight people have been shot and killed in Elsies River and Uitsig.
Due to the spike in gang violence in the area, a movement called “Inspire Elsies” is calling for the army to intervene.
The movement consists of concerned residents, civic organisations and forums.
Residents of Elsies River say they’ve had enough of ongoing violence and want the government to act.
On Sunday, two men, aged 17 and 30, were shot dead while a third man was wounded in the area.
CPF chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam says on average at least two people are shot a week.
“We’ve been visited by the then Minister of Police [Fikile Mbalula] and former president Jacob Zuma… and a lot of promises were made to the communities of Elsies River, but nothing has changed… the situation is getting worse. We’re saying and demanding that law enforcement agencies were given special powers like they would under a state of emergency.”
Mukaddam says the CPF and Send to Serve Ministries support the call for the deployment of soldiers as gang violence makes the area unsafe for residents.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.