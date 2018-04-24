Elsies River residents want govt action to end gang violence

Due to the spike in gang violence in the area, a movement called ‘Inspire Elsies’ is calling for the army to intervene.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) says that in less than two weeks, eight people have been shot and killed in Elsies River and Uitsig.

Due to the spike in gang violence in the area, a movement called “Inspire Elsies” is calling for the army to intervene.

The movement consists of concerned residents, civic organisations and forums.

Residents of Elsies River say they’ve had enough of ongoing violence and want the government to act.

On Sunday, two men, aged 17 and 30, were shot dead while a third man was wounded in the area.

CPF chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam says on average at least two people are shot a week.

“We’ve been visited by the then Minister of Police [Fikile Mbalula] and former president Jacob Zuma… and a lot of promises were made to the communities of Elsies River, but nothing has changed… the situation is getting worse. We’re saying and demanding that law enforcement agencies were given special powers like they would under a state of emergency.”

Mukaddam says the CPF and Send to Serve Ministries support the call for the deployment of soldiers as gang violence makes the area unsafe for residents.

