EFF throws weight behind Saftu march

The red berets say they stand in solidarity with the trade union federation and are urging workers to join the industrial action.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has thrown its weight behind Wednesday’s Saftu strike against the national minimum wage.

The red berets say they stand in solidarity with the trade union federation and are urging workers to join the industrial action.

Marches will be held in several major cities on Wednesday morning with the Johannesburg leg kicking off at the Newtown precinct at 10 am.

In a statement, the party says: “The government has already imposed VAT, sugar tax, fuel levy and all other manners of taxes to resolve an economic crisis that the workers did not create. The very same government proposes that the national minimum wage for all workers should be R20 per hour, even less than the minimum living wage that was the findings of the research from UCT in 2014.

“The ANC claims to advocate for radical economic transformation and yet their proposed bill will further entrench poverty and cause the present inequalities to remain a permanent feature of our nation. This is clearly an attack on the labour force of South Africa and a deliberate programme to further oppress our people,” the EFF adds.

The party also calls on all workers to support the strike in demand for better standards of living for all workers "as was promised by the current ruling party."

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)