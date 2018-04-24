EFF throws weight behind Saftu march
The red berets say they stand in solidarity with the trade union federation and are urging workers to join the industrial action.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has thrown its weight behind Wednesday’s Saftu strike against the national minimum wage.
The red berets say they stand in solidarity with the trade union federation and are urging workers to join the industrial action.
Marches will be held in several major cities on Wednesday morning with the Johannesburg leg kicking off at the Newtown precinct at 10 am.
In a statement, the party says: “The government has already imposed VAT, sugar tax, fuel levy and all other manners of taxes to resolve an economic crisis that the workers did not create. The very same government proposes that the national minimum wage for all workers should be R20 per hour, even less than the minimum living wage that was the findings of the research from UCT in 2014.
“The ANC claims to advocate for radical economic transformation and yet their proposed bill will further entrench poverty and cause the present inequalities to remain a permanent feature of our nation. This is clearly an attack on the labour force of South Africa and a deliberate programme to further oppress our people,” the EFF adds.
The party also calls on all workers to support the strike in demand for better standards of living for all workers "as was promised by the current ruling party."
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Dr Mpho Tshivhase is SA's first black woman to earn PhD in philosophy
-
Abrahams slams AfriForum over Malema private prosecution bid
-
#SaftuStrike: Areas to be affected in Wednesday's demonstrations
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.