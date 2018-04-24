EFF’s bid to challenge Riotous Assemblies Act struck from court roll

The party argues that the apartheid-era piece of legislation is unconstitutional and should be repealed. The parties will meet with the deputy judge president to have a special hearing date set down.

PRETORIA - The application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to challenge the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act has been removed from the court roll but a new date will be set by the deputy judge president.

The matter was scheduled to be heard this week in the High Court in Pretoria.

The party argues that the apartheid-era piece of legislation is unconstitutional and should be repealed.

Now that the EFF’s challenge of the act has been removed from the court roll, the parties will meet with the deputy judge president to have a special hearing date set down.

EFF leader Julius Malema is currently facing two separate cases in the Bloemfontein and Newcastle Magistrates Courts for allegedly inciting followers to unlawfully occupy land.

The criminal offence of incitement is set out in the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Following his previous appearances, Malema has told supporters outside court that his party would continue its campaign to occupy land and would not be deterred by the legislation.

The party leader wants his challenge of the legislation settled before his criminal trials proceed and if successful, have them withdrawn.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)