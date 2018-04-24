Education Dept planning to remove all pit toilets from schools
Judge Gerrit Muller ordered the department to provide proper sanitation facilities at all the province’s government-run schools.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says that it is finalising an audit report of all state schools that still use pit toilets.
A tragedy and ensuing legal battle that thrust the issue into the spotlight was heard in a Limpopo court on Monday.
The High Court in Polokwane dismissed a R3 million claim to compensate Michael Komape’s family for general and constitutional damages.
Five-year-old Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his school in 2014.
But judge Gerrit Muller ordered the department to provide proper sanitation facilities at all the province’s government-run schools.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says: “We were in the process of putting together an audit of all the schools with pit latrines as well as a plan of how those pit latrines are going to be eradicated.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
