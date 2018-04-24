Ebrahim Rasool: I did not apply for ANC position
Former Western Cape Premier, Ebrahim Rasool, is back from the political wilderness with the party aiming to take back the Cape from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has brought in a seasoned political hand to run its election campaign in the province.
Former premier, Ebrahim Rasool, is back from the political wilderness with the party aiming to take back the Cape from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Rasool was introduced as the party’s provincial election boss.
“The ANC has done its fair share of purging, especially at the national level but also provincial. That should give hope and that’s what I’m responding to, this is not a job I applied for… I was requested to do.”
The party’s national head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, has on Monday unveiled its 2019 elections plan aimed at reclaiming the province.
Mbalula also took swipes at the DA leadership for its public spat with its Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
The ANC lost power in the Western Cape in 2009 and has been playing second fiddle to the growing DA ever since.
With Rasool as its head of elections in the province, the party now hopes to make up lost ground and ultimately unseat the DA.
WATCH: ANC launches plan to win back WC in 2019 elections
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
