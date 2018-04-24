Die Antwoord set to perform in Israel
This will not be the first time the duo performs in Israel. They had a show at the same venue in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - South African music duo Die Antwoord is reportedly set to perform a show in Israel on 2 August.
The duo, made up of artists Ninja and Yolandi Visser, are going to perform in the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv at a venue called Live Park.
They received backlash for the show after the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) requested a meeting with them and urged them to cancel their show.
Most recently, award-winning DJ Black Coffee received backlash for his performance in Tel Aviv with the ANC reiterating its call for a cultural boycott of Israel.
Israel has occupied Palestine under what has been termed Israeli apartheid and particularly Gaza and East Jerusalem since the 1940s.
The Palestinian people have been fighting for total emancipation and have called for boycotts of Israel.
