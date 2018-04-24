Details of strained relations emerge in Jason Rohde murder trial

Rohde is accused of killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN – More details of alleged strained relationship between murder accused Jason Rohde and his slain wife emerged in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He, however, claims that his spouse committed suicide.

The court has heard evidence from Farrah Ameermia, who worked as a real estate agent intern at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International in July 2016.

She also attended a work function at the Spier Wine Estate during the weekend that Susan Rohde died.

Ameermia describes having been in a room with Rohde and another colleague, the woman that he's admitted to having had an affair with.

She told the court that Susan Rohde then stormed in and forced her husband out of the room.

They could be heard arguing.

The witness says that she wasn't aware of the extra-marital affair.

The court has previously heard that the affair had put strain on the couple's marriage.