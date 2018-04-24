Court shown photos of Mantsoe leaving apartment with Mokoena's body
Sandile Mantsoe made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday morning. He’s accused of killing Karabo Mokoena.
JOHANNESBURG - The State in the trial against Sandile Mantsoe has submitted into evidence a set of pictures which show him leaving his Sandton apartment with the body of Karabo Mokoena.
Mantsoe made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday morning.
He’s accused of killing Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.
Two police officers testified about seeing video footage from the Sandton Skye on the night Mantsoe allegedly killed Mokoena last week.
The footage apparently shows Mantsoe walking into the apartment with Mokoena at around 2 am on 28 April 2017 and leaving the apartment that night to fetch a big dustbin which he used to carry her body to his car before disposing of it.
On Friday Judge AJ Johnson called for the video footage to be played in court this week and for the State’s witnesses who handled the footage to testify.
On Tuesday morning, the State submitted a photo album, instead of the video, after they agreed with the defence that the footage is not being disputed by Mantsoe.
The witnesses scheduled to testify on the video will no longer take the stand as proceedings resume on Wednesday.
