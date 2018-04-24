Cosatu, Fedusa not in on Saftu-led national strike
Fedusa has described the Saftu-led strike as 'irresponsible grandstanding'.
CAPE TOWN - Cosatu and Fedusa have distanced themselves from a national strike on Wednesday.
A relatively newcomer to organised labour, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is leading the one-day industrial action.
It's opposed to changes to a raft of draft labour laws which includes a bill on the national minimum wage.
Fedusa has described the Saftu-led strike as “irresponsible grandstanding”.
It's rebuffed a call from the federation to back Wednesday's strike.
Fedusa's Frank Nxumalo said: “The strike is highly irresponsible, it is cheap grandstanding by Saftu. I mean our country at the moment has got an unemployment rate is 26.7%.”
Nxumalo adds Fedusa, along with Cosatu and Nactu, have worked hard during the ongoing national minimum wage negotiations.
Cosatu, which is also not on board with the industrial action, says it supports the national minimum wage and has no reason to strike over something that will benefit workers.
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry
-
Court shown photos of Mantsoe leaving apartment with Mokoena's body
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Dr Mpho Tshivhase becomes SA's first black woman to earn PhD in philosophy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.