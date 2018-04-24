City of CT heading towards its water saving target
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says that it is heading closer to its water saving target after its average water consumption dropped by 35 million litres.
Last week, the city consumed 507 million litres per day, compared to 542 million litres the week before.
The record low of 506 million litres was achieved on 9 March.
Although managing to save an additional 35 million litres last week, deputy mayor Ian Nielson says that the city must break through the 500 million litre barrier.
He says the city's advanced pressure management programme, is saving more than 50 million litres of water per day.
Nielson says the city's consumption is being closely monitored by the National Department of Water and Sanitation.
If it does not meet the required daily consumption target of 450 million litres the city could face further restrictions.
