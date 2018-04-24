China captures arson suspect in karaoke lounge blaze that killed 18
Police investigating the case as suspected arson said they had captured the man, a 32-year-old surnamed Liu, in a nearby village.
HONG KONG – Police in southern China on Tuesday captured a man suspected to have started a blaze in a karaoke TV lounge that killed 18 people, shortly after authorities offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.
The fire in the city of Qingyuan in Guangdong province broke out just after midnight in a three-storey building, police said on their official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, adding that five people were injured.
Police investigating the case as suspected arson said they had captured the man, a 32-year-old surnamed Liu, in a nearby village.
“The suspect in the arson case, Liu Chunlu ... has been successfully captured,” the police wrote on Weibo.
A reward of 200,000 yuan ($31,676) had been offered to anyone who provided information leading to the capture.
Reuters could not immediately reach police in Qingyuan by telephone to seek further comment.The man had blocked the sole entrance of the KTV lounge with a motorbike before setting it ablaze, state broadcaster CCTV said in a Weibo post on social media. The suspect had suffered burns to his waist, police added.
China has a patchy safety record on building regulations.
Authorities in Beijing, the capital, launched a 40-day “special operation” targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire last November killed 19 people, almost all migrants.
In 2013, a fire at a poultry processing plant in the northeastern province of Jilin led to 121 deaths.
Popular in World
-
Wounded US soldier gets world's first penis & scrotum transplant
-
The British succession line
-
[CARTOON] Common Wealth?
-
It's a boy! Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge welcome third child
-
Oops! UK supermarket charges customer over R15,000 for banana
-
Driver kills 10, injures 15 plowing van into Toronto sidewalk crowd
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.