Chiefs match against Golden Arrows to go ahead in wake of fan violence

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows will go head to head on Tuesday night despite the violent scenes that unfolded during a weekend match in Durban.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza on Monday confirmed the game will take place.

He apologised on behalf of Kaizer Chiefs fans who stormed the field, attacked security staff and vandalised the Moses Mabhida Stadium after their team lost 2-0 against Free State Stars.

Khoza says people must be arrested if they break the law.

“The game is going ahead tonight, the television is going to be there. The game will go ahead but the challenge is for us to implement the law.”

