Car deal extras - what they can and can’t add to your finance contract
ConsumerTalk's Wendy Knowler lists what charges are allowed to be added...and what may not.
Car dealerships and their financing partners have for years been padding car finance deals with extras which the National Credit Regulator says are not allowed for in the National Credit Act, and urged consumers to refuse to pay them.
This applies to financed deals, but the extras aren’t justified however you choose to pay. They should be included in the selling price of the vehicle.
Initiation fee
Delivery fee (if the car is actually delivered to you; few are)
Initial fuelling charge - the actual cost of filling the tank
Licence and registration fees - the actual cost fee for getting licensing and registration done for you.
Pre-delivery inspection
20-point check
Valet
Client “gift” (that flashy bow)
Key ring
Manual and service book
Admin
Removing the shipping protection
Permits
If the fee was added to your credit agreement, with whatever bank, the Credit Regulator wants to hear from you - email complaints@ncr.org.za. Remember to attach your credit agreement as evidence.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car deal extras - what they can and can’t add to your finance contract
