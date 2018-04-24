Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry
Parliament’s Home Affairs committee is one of four ordered last year by the House chairperson to investigate matters related to state capture.
CAPE TOWN - There’s been a call for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to appear before a parliamentary inquiry on the naturalisation of the Gupta family.
The Home Affairs committee has finally agreed to hold an inquiry to get to the bottom of whether some members of the Gupta family illegally received South African citizenship.
African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Hlomane Chauke believes it’s no coincidence that donations and investments offered by the Gupta family in support of their citizenship applications were made in the North West.
But it's only just agreed on the terms of reference.
MPs say Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has given conflicting statements that have muddied the waters and they want to know why he overturned a decision by a panel not to grant citizenship to Ajay Gupta’s immediate family.
The committee wants to meet face-to-face with school principals and others to whom the Guptas offered donations in the North West.
Chauke said: “Everything around the Guptas starts in the North West. Dealing with the sphere of government we don’t leavethe premier of the of province outside the process.”
He says Home Affairs should cancel the passports granted to the Guptas because they are using them to evade the law.
