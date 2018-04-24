Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry

Parliament’s Home Affairs committee is one of four ordered last year by the House chairperson to investigate matters related to state capture.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There’s been a call for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to appear before a parliamentary inquiry on the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

The Home Affairs committee has finally agreed to hold an inquiry to get to the bottom of whether some members of the Gupta family illegally received South African citizenship.

African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Hlomane Chauke believes it’s no coincidence that donations and investments offered by the Gupta family in support of their citizenship applications were made in the North West.

Parliament’s Home Affairs committee is one of four ordered last year by the House chairperson to investigate matters related to state capture.

But it's only just agreed on the terms of reference.

MPs say Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has given conflicting statements that have muddied the waters and they want to know why he overturned a decision by a panel not to grant citizenship to Ajay Gupta’s immediate family.

The committee wants to meet face-to-face with school principals and others to whom the Guptas offered donations in the North West.

Chauke said: “Everything around the Guptas starts in the North West. Dealing with the sphere of government we don’t leavethe premier of the of province outside the process.”

He says Home Affairs should cancel the passports granted to the Guptas because they are using them to evade the law.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA