Brace yourself! Here's how much it'll cost you to raise a child in SA

Following the news former president Jacob Zuma has welcomed his 23rd child, we looked at the cost of raising kids in South Africa.

Have you ever wondered how much it costs to raise a child?

According to the experts you're looking in the region of R2 million to support your offspring until the age of 23.

Read: The cost of raising a child…

You are looking at spending R700 a month on medical aid. If both parents are working and a child has to start school at the age of 1, you are looking at R2500 a month for day care. For high school, you are looking at 30 000 a year for government schools. Ryan Winter, Wealth Manager and partner at Netto Invest

When they move to varsity you are looking at R30 000 - R40 000 depending on what course they are doing. this excludes clothing and groceries, activities and lifestyle. Ryan Winter, Wealth manager and partner at Netto Invest

Listen to the rest of the conversation below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brace yourself! Here's how much it'll cost you to raise a child in SA