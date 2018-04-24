Bafana Bafana new kit unveiled

As sponsors Nike showed off the new kit, it said the yellow shirt with green-striped sleeves has a strong vibrancy inspired by the national players.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Soccer team’s new look has been unveiled on Tuesday.

A statement from Nike said: “Today the squad is predominantly picked from the domestic league‚ a truth that fills it with a strong vibrancy and positions Bafana Bafana well for next year’s African tournament.”

Nike adds: “With the national team’s 2018 collection‚ the young squad has the kits to match its energy. The away kit is a bold green with a cascading horizontal pattern.”