Bafana Bafana new kit unveiled
As sponsors Nike showed off the new kit, it said the yellow shirt with green-striped sleeves has a strong vibrancy inspired by the national players.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Soccer team’s new look has been unveiled on Tuesday.
A statement from Nike said: “Today the squad is predominantly picked from the domestic league‚ a truth that fills it with a strong vibrancy and positions Bafana Bafana well for next year’s African tournament.”
Nike adds: “With the national team’s 2018 collection‚ the young squad has the kits to match its energy. The away kit is a bold green with a cascading horizontal pattern.”
