ANC to visit NW party structures over violent protests

A man was killed several buildings and vehicles torched and shops looted during last week’s protests prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the area appealing for calm.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee will on Tuesday visit party branches in the North West following a series of violent protests in some towns where community members are calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be sacked.

Mahumapelo is accused of fraud and corruption but refuses to step down.

The province is expected to report back to the party's national structures later.

