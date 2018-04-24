ANC NW jumps to Mahumapelo’s defence
There have been violent protests in the province, with residents demanding the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo. ANC says the notion of innocent until proven guilty should apply.
MAHIKIENG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has come out in support of Premier Supra Mahumapelo, saying those who want him out only have malicious intentions and his removal is not justified.
It says there are forces which would like to overthrow the provincial government.
There have been violent protests in the province, with residents demanding the resignation of Mahumapelo.
Two people have been killed in the protests; one of whom was a 16-year-old boy.
The party claims those who once supported former ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are being purged.
Provincial executive committee member Lerato Teme says those who have been protesting are being funded by foreign forces, saying some residents do not even know what they are protesting about.
“The issue of R2 million, like it has been alluded to, has been there. This particular programme is massively funded, hence we talk about a revolution.”
She says the notion of innocent until proven guilty should apply and investigations must be concluded.
Provincial spokesperson Gerald Modise said: “Can all the allegations be tested because there are forensic investigations in certain departments.”
He says forced regime change should not be allowed.
INVESTIGATIONS
The ANC in the North West says protests against Mahumapelo have no basis as he has done nothing wrong.
Earlier, the FF Plus requested Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate allegations of extensive corruption in the province.
ANC spokesperson Gerald Modise says Mahumapelo is innocent until proven guilty.
“We’re saying let's give law enforcement agencies space to pursue their investigations.”
Meanwhile, police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of the 16-year-old boy who was killed on Monday night during an anti-Mahumapelo protest in Taung.
