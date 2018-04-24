After arrival of royal baby, speculation turns to possible name

Among the bookmaker's favourites for the new royal, who is fifth in line to the throne, are Arthur - Albert and James.

JOHANNESBURG – After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the arrival of their son and third child, speculation has turned to the baby’s possible name.

Albert could be a nod to both Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert and the Queen herself, her father was called Albert until his accession to the throne.

The palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple’s third child and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the couple are officially known, drove from their home at Kensington Palace in central London to St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.

The new royal will be fifth-in-line to the British throne behind siblings Prince George, 4, and his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, William, and grandfather and heir Prince Charles.

William’s younger brother Harry, who marries US actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.

As with her two previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness which can cause severe nausea and vomiting and require supplementary hydration and nutrients.