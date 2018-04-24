Activists against proposed CT budget to march to Parliament on Wednesday

Demands include, stopping the installation of water management devices, reducing level 6B water tariffs and scrapping all arrears and incorrect bills.

CAPE TOWN - Activists opposing the City of Cape Town's proposed budget will march to Parliament on Wednesday.

The Water Crisis Coalition will hand over a petition which has approximately 3,000 signatures from concerned residents.

Demands include stopping the installation of water management devices, reducing level 6B water tariffs and scrapping all arrears and incorrect bills.

The group's Shaheed Mahomed says the proposed budget is unaffordable, unfair, unreasonable and unacceptable.

“We completely reject the budget of water and electricity. In fact, overall the budget, people have been fighting for many years for decent housing for all. And the notion of decent housing for all means that electricity should be affordable, water should be affordable.”

The march will start at Keizergracht Street at 10 o'clock.