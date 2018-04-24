Abrahams slams AfriForum over Malema private prosecution bid

NDPP Shaun Abrahams says AfriForum is misinforming the public and has no reason to privately prosecute Julius Malema.

CAPE TOWN - The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has hit out at lobby group AfriForum for seeking a private prosecution of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Abrahams accuses the NGO and its lead prosecutor Gerrie Nel of "grandstanding,” saying it announced its intention before the entire prosecutions process has been exhausted.

The issue came up during a briefing by Abrahams before Parliament's justice committee.

The NDPP says AfriForum is misinforming the public and has no reason to privately prosecute Malema.

The NGO's charges relate to tenders awarded to On Point Engineering, a company run by Malema's friend Lesiba Gwangwa.

He says the matter was struck from the High Court roll in Limpopo before he appointed a new prosecuting team to carry out further investigations.

“I was, even before this NGO had gone public on this matter, placed under the perception that the NPA may be ready to announce a decision. So, I was surprised when this NGO all of a sudden announces they are ready to prosecute Malema. It was unbecoming quite frankly, to say the least.”

Abrahams has also hit back at AfriForums for filing separate corruption, fraud and theft charges against him personally.

Abrahams strongly denied the allegations.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)