2 schools specialising in nuclear technology launched in Atteridgeville

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the launch of specialisation schools in Tshwane will help pupils understand the economy better and study subjects of relevance.

Lesufi launched two schools in Atteridgeville on Tuesday specialising in nuclear technology.

The facilities will be used by pupils between grades 10 and 12.

Lesufi says the department plans to open 25 specialisation schools in the province.

“We are using the Necsa [South African Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA] plant for education. We are taking advantage of a huge plant of Necsa. Today we are launching the school of nuclear next month we are opening the school of aviation and we are also going to open a school that will specialise in automobile.”