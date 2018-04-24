2 killed in a plane crash near a military air base in Tunisia's Sfax: TA

The state governor, who was present at the scene of the accident, told the news agency in a statement: “The plane fell down during a night training exercise, according to preliminary data.”

CAIRO – Two military men were killed in a military plane crash on Monday evening in an area adjacent to the air base in Tunisia’s Sfax state, Tunisia’s state TAP news agency reported.

The state governor, who was present at the scene of the accident, told the news agency in a statement: “The plane fell down during a night training exercise, according to preliminary data.”