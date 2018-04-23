Popular Topics
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role

The 24-year-old, who serves as the national executive committee treasurer and communications officer at She Conquers, has since been asked to step down or be fired.

Nonkanyiso Conco. Picture: Supplied.
Nonkanyiso Conco. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – National response campaign, She Conquers, has asked former president Jacob Zuma's new fiancée to resign from the organisation, saying it doesn't want to send a contradictory message to young women.

News of Nonkanyiso Conco's engagement to Zuma was widely reported on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who serves as the national executive committee treasurer and communications officer at She Conquers, has since been asked to step down or be fired.

The campaign was launched in 2016 by President Cyril Ramaphosa and deals with issues affecting women such as HIV, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence and economic opportunities.

Chairperson Lerato Morulane says Conco's decision to marry Zuma, who was involved in high-profile rape case in 2006, could cast a negative light on the campaign.

“We’re not saying she’s s blessee or she’s coerced into being with an older man but what we’re saying is that we need to also show young people that we’re fighting patriarchy.”

