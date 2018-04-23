Popular Topics
Zendaya slams Hollywood's beauty standards

The 'Greatest Showman' star thinks it is wrong that she is 'Hollywood's acceptable version of a black girl' and has urged for change in the future.

Zendaya. Picture: @zendaya/instagram.com
Zendaya. Picture: @zendaya/instagram.com
one hour ago

LONDON - Zendaya has slammed Hollywood's beauty standards as she thinks it is wrong that she is "Hollywood's acceptable version of a black girl".

The Greatest Showman star has urged for change in the future.

Speaking at 2018 BeautyCon in New York City, she said: "I am Hollywood's acceptable version of a black girl, and that has got to change."

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old actress previously revealed she feels "lucky" to be from the "hoods of Oakland" and wouldn't have it any other way.

She shared: "There is definitely 'hood' in me and it will never leave. It's part of who I am, as it is part of my family. I was born and raised in Oakland, all my family is from there ... and they're not from the Oakland Hills, we are from the hoods of Oakland. It's something that I'm proud of and I'm lucky to be where I'm from. My aunties held Black Panther party meetings in the downstairs basement of our house that I grew up in."

Zendaya feels like a "grandma" at times though because she'd rather be sat at home watching television rather than go out for a wild night.

She said: "I think I've always been a grandma. I've always been a very old woman inside a younger person's body. Of course, I have my young-people tendencies; we all have those. But at the end of the day, I've always been called a grandma. I don't like going out. I enjoy the company of my TV and myself ...

"[My] 21st birthday [was] at my house, with my family and friends. There [was] no alcohol - I mean, people can have alcohol if they want it, but [I wasn't] going to be drinking any ... For me, a Vegas version of my birthday would be like hell."

