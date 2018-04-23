Xasa: Govt can't wait for sports bodies to act in wake of fan violence

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says an investigation is underway to determine whether security at the Moses Mabhida Stadium was adequate to deal with such a violent incident.

JOHANNESBURG – Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says that government can't fold its arms and wait for strong action to be taken by sport bodies following this weekend’s soccer violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

A security guard was brutally assaulted, chairs were set alight and Kaizer Chiefs fans flooded the pitch after their team lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Saturday.



Calls have been made for harsh action to be taken against those responsible.

Two people have been arrested for assault to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence.

Xasa says that an investigation is underway to determine whether security at the Moses Mabhida Stadium was adequate to deal with such a violent incident.

“We need to take to task the citizens themselves, everybody has got responsibility.”

Xasa says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) must show leadership.

“Where they themselves have to invest into their own projects, plough back and create awareness of this challenge.”

The PSL will give a briefing in Parktown, Johannesburg about the weekend's developments at noon.

