Woman dies in freak gate accident in Fordsburg
JOHANNESBURG - A woman believed to be in her 30s has been killed in a freak accident in central Johannesburg.
Emergency services arrived in Fordsburg earlier on Monday where a gate had fallen on top of the woman.
Community members managed to lift the heavy structure but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene this morning to find a large crowd on the side of the road and the body of a woman lying on the side of the road next to a large gate.”
He says the woman sustained numerous injuries to her head and showed no signs of life.
“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”
