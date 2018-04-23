Woman dies in freak gate accident in Fordsburg

Community members managed to lift the heavy structure but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman believed to be in her 30s has been killed in a freak accident in central Johannesburg.

Emergency services arrived in Fordsburg earlier on Monday where a gate had fallen on top of the woman.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene this morning to find a large crowd on the side of the road and the body of a woman lying on the side of the road next to a large gate.”

He says the woman sustained numerous injuries to her head and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”