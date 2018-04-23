WC police make breakthrough after Stilbaai farm attack

'Cut off hands' - Mexican presidential candidate's plan to deter thieves
Four people thought to be linked to Heila Killian's murder have been apprehended.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a woman on a Stilbaai farm.
She was at a braai with friends when they were attacked by five men.
Last week, police said that the suspects ransacked the house, broke open the safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a collection of firearms and hunting knives.
The assailants randomly opened fire, killing Killian.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
