WC police make breakthrough after Stilbaai farm attack

Four people thought to be linked to Heila Killian's murder have been apprehended.

A screengrab of Heila Killian. Picture: facebook.com
A screengrab of Heila Killian. Picture: facebook.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a woman on a Stilbaai farm.

Four people thought to be linked to Heila Killian's murder have been apprehended.

She was at a braai with friends when they were attacked by five men.

Last week, police said that the suspects ransacked the house, broke open the safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a collection of firearms and hunting knives.

The assailants randomly opened fire, killing Killian.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

