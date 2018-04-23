Water allegedly extracted irregularly, illegally from West Coast river systems
Officials believe individuals are attempting to extract water as it heads towards Misverstand.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says it's concerned following allegations that water is being extracted irregularly from river systems in the West Coast region.
Water is being released from the Berg Rivier Dam to supplement the Misverstand weir, which serves 22 towns in the West Coast district.
This includes attempts to channel water from the river to off-stream dams and via other illegal extraction mechanisms.
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said: “We are aware of allegations that water is being extracted irregularly from the river system in the West Coast region.
"Our municipalities are already acting on these reports and will not hesitate to act against anyone found to be guilty of any wrongdoing in this regard.”
