Irvin Khoza: PSL shocked by fan violence
The Premier Soccer League is holding a media briefing following the fan violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says the league is shocked and extremely concerned by the pitch invasion and subsequent violence and destruction of property that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium following Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.
Angry fans invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle, resulting in players running towards the tunnel.
Broadcast cameras across the stadium and multiple fan-made videos captured footage of frustrated fans destroying equipment, assaulting security personnel and setting seats on fire around the stadium.
Videos show a group of fans assaulting a 32-year old security guard, with a man in a white vest kicking the guard in the face. He has since been discharged from hospital.
The PSL boss confirmed that there were no deaths following the pitch invasion, however, more than ten people were treated at hospitals around the city.
Khoza apologised to those injured during the violence at the stadium and also to Nedbank, the SABC and Supersport for the damage of property.
He says there is no place of violence in football – or in society – with these attacks being premeditated acts. He adds that preventative and remedial action will be instrumental in ensuring this does not occur again.
The PSL will be working closely with all parties involved to ensure safety for security staff, players and fans in future. A workshop from 16 to 20 May 2018 will be set up with all clubs to ensure that they have the correct safety measures.
Khoza called for the arrest of the perpetrators of violence at the stadium and for stadium bans to be implemented by police. The PSL boss says it's the police’s responsibility to implement the necessary precautionary measures in high-risk matches and to have more security and police presence on the ground to prevent public violence, damage of property, pitch invasions, high levels of drinking, selling of counterfeit tickets and breaking down of security fences.
Khoza also says that private security firms do not have the authority to arrest perpetrators of violence and are not trained accordingly.
The South African Football Association, in a statement, says the body condemns the violence in the strictest possible terms and has called on the public to assist the police in identifying those involved in the violence.
WATCH: PSL responds to Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
-
Kaizer Chiefs condemn Moses Mabhida fan violence
-
Xasa: Govt can't wait for sports bodies to act in wake of fan violence
-
Sascoc: No excuse for Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence
-
[UPDATE] Unruly Chiefs fans beat up security guard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.