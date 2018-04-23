Irvin Khoza: PSL shocked by fan violence

The Premier Soccer League is holding a media briefing following the fan violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says the league is shocked and extremely concerned by the pitch invasion and subsequent violence and destruction of property that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium following Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.

Angry fans invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle, resulting in players running towards the tunnel.

Broadcast cameras across the stadium and multiple fan-made videos captured footage of frustrated fans destroying equipment, assaulting security personnel and setting seats on fire around the stadium.

Videos show a group of fans assaulting a 32-year old security guard, with a man in a white vest kicking the guard in the face. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The PSL boss confirmed that there were no deaths following the pitch invasion, however, more than ten people were treated at hospitals around the city.

Khoza apologised to those injured during the violence at the stadium and also to Nedbank, the SABC and Supersport for the damage of property.

He says there is no place of violence in football – or in society – with these attacks being premeditated acts. He adds that preventative and remedial action will be instrumental in ensuring this does not occur again.

The PSL will be working closely with all parties involved to ensure safety for security staff, players and fans in future. A workshop from 16 to 20 May 2018 will be set up with all clubs to ensure that they have the correct safety measures.

Khoza called for the arrest of the perpetrators of violence at the stadium and for stadium bans to be implemented by police. The PSL boss says it's the police’s responsibility to implement the necessary precautionary measures in high-risk matches and to have more security and police presence on the ground to prevent public violence, damage of property, pitch invasions, high levels of drinking, selling of counterfeit tickets and breaking down of security fences.

Khoza also says that private security firms do not have the authority to arrest perpetrators of violence and are not trained accordingly.

The South African Football Association, in a statement, says the body condemns the violence in the strictest possible terms and has called on the public to assist the police in identifying those involved in the violence.

WATCH: PSL responds to Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence