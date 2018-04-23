Solidarity pulls out all stops to make Brian Molefe pay back the money

Solidarity says it will pursue three separate legal avenues to ensure Molefe pays back the R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.

PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity says it will now seek a warrant of execution against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe to force him to pay back R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.

Molefe ignored the trade union's ultimatum issued last week which was: “Commit to paying back the money in writing by midday last Friday or face legal action”.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the former parastatal boss’s application for leave to appeal an earlier order which found his R30 million pension deal was unlawful.

Solidarity says it will pursue three separate legal avenues to ensure Molefe pays back the money.

First, it will apply to the court for a warrant of execution as well as a contempt of court application on Monday.

The trade union will also issue a letter of demand to the Eskom pension and provident fund in order to enforce the court order against Molefe.

Molefe may still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal directly, however, there has been no confirmation from his attorney at this stage.