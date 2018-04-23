Solidarity pulls out all stops to make Brian Molefe pay back the money
Solidarity says it will pursue three separate legal avenues to ensure Molefe pays back the R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.
PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity says it will now seek a warrant of execution against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe to force him to pay back R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.
Molefe ignored the trade union's ultimatum issued last week which was: “Commit to paying back the money in writing by midday last Friday or face legal action”.
Last week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the former parastatal boss’s application for leave to appeal an earlier order which found his R30 million pension deal was unlawful.
Solidarity says it will pursue three separate legal avenues to ensure Molefe pays back the money.
First, it will apply to the court for a warrant of execution as well as a contempt of court application on Monday.
The trade union will also issue a letter of demand to the Eskom pension and provident fund in order to enforce the court order against Molefe.
Molefe may still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal directly, however, there has been no confirmation from his attorney at this stage.
Popular in Local
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
Water allegedly extracted irregularly, illegally from West Coast river systems
-
Woman dies in freak gate accident in Fordsburg
-
KZN top cop appoints team to probe Moses Mabhida Stadium violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.