Section 27 plans to appeal dismissal of Michael Komape compensation claim
Five-year-old Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his primary school in Limpopo in 2014. Section 27 brought the lawsuit in 2015 against the government on behalf of the little boy's family.
POLOKWANE - Legal advocacy group Section 27 says it plans to appeal the High Court in Polokwane's decision to dismiss a R3 million compensation claim for Michael Komape's family.
Five-year-old Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his primary school in Limpopo in 2014.
Section 27 brought the lawsuit in 2015 against the government on behalf of the little boy's family.
Section 27 says Monday’s ruling in the High Court in Polokwane is disappointing.
Education lawyer Shenice Linderboom said: “We are disappointed with the judgment. One of the things that we had hoped to get was general damages for the Komape family and unfortunately, that was dismissed by the judge.”
Linderboom says while they're still studying the ruling, they believe another court could reach a different conclusion.
“And consult with the family but it is very likely in principle that we’re looking to appeal this judgment.“
Michael Komape's parents Rosina and James were too distraught to speak to the media. The couple has waited over four years to find out whether they would be compensated for their son's death.
